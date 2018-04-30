Why dieting is a his or hers type of game

Everyone has at some point used the foul D word - diet.

Although, to be honest, there seems to be a big difference between how the sexes handle the discussion around going on a diet.

While most female friends have no qualms gabbing to each other about the latest revolutionary diet guaranteed to "melt away the kilos", the latest waist trainer Kim Kardashian uses or a fad diet that Naomi Campbell is on, men are less candid about such things. This leads us to wonder; do men also go on different types of diets to achieve the best results?

Dietician Vusi Sape says men and women look at dieting very differently, and that this has a lot to do with the motivation behind going on a diet in the first place.

He says that although men also partake in fad diets, yo-yo dieting and crash dieting, the two sexes have distinct reasons for doing so.

"These diets are followed by either men and women, however, literature shows that women are more engaged in them compared to men. For instance, when we look at yo-yo dieting, also known as weight cycling, which describes the pattern of losing weight, regaining it and then dieting again, studies show that it is common among only 10% of men and 30% of women on average.