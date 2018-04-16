Tips on how to improve your efforts to gain weight

The issue of weight loss is an enduring round-table discussion in the modern world.

Every magazine on the market seems to have an article on how we should shed a few kilos or get that summer body, with tips and tricks on how to reach our goal weight.

There have been a variety of teas, belts, pills and equipment that have come and gone, all in the name of weight loss.

The truth is we are all obsessed with losing weight.

Who does not want to shed a few pounds and look great?

Yet very rarely do we ever think about the opposite side of the spectrum; that there are people whose wish is to actually gain weight.

Yes, as hard as it may be to believe, some naturally skinny people have had a lifelong obsession to gain a few kilos; have the curves and love handles; buttocks and hips we seem to despise and want to get rid of.

And yet, try as they may, they simply cannot gain weight. This can prove to be psychologically damaging, very much the same as those whose dream is to be skinny.

One such person is Hombile Ngobozana, a 30-year-old IT support technician from Protea North in Soweto.