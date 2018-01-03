Obesity in young South Africans doubles in six years

The number of young South Africans suffering from obesity doubled in six years while this took 13 years to happen in the United States.

This is according to research published in the International Journal of Epidemiology on December 14 last year.

Local researchers from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)‚ University of the Witwatersrand (Wits)‚ and international researchers from Denmark and England analysed the body mass index (BMI) of South African children‚ adolescents and young adults from 2008 to 2015.

Your BMI is calculated by dividing your weight by your height and then dividing the answer by your height again.

The study analysed the mean BMI of 28‚247 people from 7‚301 households by age and year. The analysis did not include children under the age of five years.