Historical context on seasonal celebrations

Lowdown on Easter traditions and their origins

By Nombuso Kumalo - 29 March 2021 - 10:07

                                   

Delicious  dishes and spiritually fulfilling church services make the Easter holidays memorable. But have you ever wondered about the origins of these Easter traditions and how they came about? Here’s a brief history of four popular Easter traditions that we have adopted as our own...

