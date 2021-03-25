Churches await government decision on Easter weekend restrictions

With the Easter weekend looming, churches are waiting for the government to announce whether it will temporarily tighten lockdown restrictions on gatherings as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.

Last year, due to stringent lockdown regulations, churches had to shut their doors and could not partake in the Easter celebrations.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize told the SABC in an interview on Wednesday evening that super-spreader events needed to be discouraged over the long weekend.

He said there had been a consultative process on what steps the government needed to take — and an announcement is yet to be made. “There have been recommendations that there must be a stricter lockdown in the sense of restrictions but then there were others requesting there should be easing of those.”

Recommendations by the ministerial advisory committee and concerns of various sectors of the economy, religious leaders and traditional leaders would be taken into account.