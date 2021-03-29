SACC cautions it's not business as usual this year
'Heed Covid restrictions during Easter'
Religious and traditional leaders have urged people who will take Easter holidays trips and gather for activities to continue to comply with Covid-19 protocols.
Easter generally sees people travelling to different destinations to be with their families while others embark on religious pilgrimages or perform traditional rituals. There have been concerns that Easter gatherings could cause a spike in Covid-19 infections as people move about...
