South Africa

SACC willing to abide by tighter Covid-19 restrictions

Church forum ready to take on government over Easter services

By Iavan Pijoos - 29 March 2021 - 08:19

There is no evidence that church gatherings are super-spreader events and, if the government decided to “disadvantage” Easter weekend services with new regulations, religious leaders would turn to the courts, according to the SA National Christian Forum.

Cancelling or reducing the numbers for Easter church services this year is an insult and an attack on the Christian community, forum president Bishop Marothi Mashashane told Sowetan’s sister publication Sunday Times Daily...

