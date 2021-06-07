Former policeman stabs girlfriend and then leads cops to bloody scene

A former Mpumalanga police officer is set to appear in the Standerton magistrate’s court on Monday after he handed himself over to police and allegedly confessed to murdering his 34-year-old girlfriend.

The murder happened in Sakhile township outside Standerton on Sunday, said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

“The 27-year-old suspect stabbed his girlfriend several times at his place of residence then took the victim’s vehicle and went to inform police about what he did,” said Hlathi.

“He led them together with a medical team to his house. Upon arrival, the body of the woman was found in a pool of blood with visible stab wounds. Police opened a murder case and immediately arrested the suspect.”

The murder weapon was found in the house.

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thulani Phahla condemned the incident.

“Women should be protected by men and not suffer senseless violence. We believe justice will be served for this victim and her family.”

TimesLIVE