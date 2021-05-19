WATCH | Would you wash your face with snail slime soap?

Foamy slime bubbles onto Damien Desrocher’s hand as he lightly rubs one of the thousands of snails he keeps in an enclosure in his backyard.

The 28-year-old French artisan began using the gastropod fluid to make soap bars, which he sells in local markets, in December.

“It's all in the dexterity of how you tickle,” Desrocher said as he extracted the slime, noting that the process does not kill the animals. “I only touch it with my finger, you see it's not violent, it's simple.”

A former air force computer technician, Desrocher decided to start farming snails in the northern French town of Wahagnies as a form of “returning to nature”.

“Once you observe and see how snails behave, they're actually very endearing,” he said. “It's really an animal that I love.”