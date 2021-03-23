A breakdown of the beauty world's miracle ingredient

All you need to know about collagen

In the beauty business the contents of the fountain of youth change every year. Enthusiasts and beautypreneurs discover a miracle ingredient annually, and collagen has been very popular in beauty for a while now with people like Kourtney Kardashian, who swear by using the powdered form in their matcha smoothies to people who believe the best way to ingest it is in the form of bone broth.



Sowetan spoke to dermatologist Dr Nomphelo Gantsho about the benefits and possible dangers of this protein for your skin...