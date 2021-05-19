S Mag

Is Loyiso MacDonald set to make an exit on 'The Queen'?

By Masego Seemela - 19 May 2021 - 10:54
Loyiso MacDonald is set to leave 'The Queen'.
Loyiso MacDonald is set to leave 'The Queen'.
Image: Supplied.

If you’re a fan of Mzansi Magic’s hit telenovela, The Queen, we think you might need to grab your box of tissues for this one.

Word on the street is that esteemed actor Loyiso MacDonald, who has been playing the role of Kagiso Khoza for the past five years, is set to make his exit on the hit telenovela soon.

The news of MacDonald’s exit was first sparked by a report made by entertainment commentator Phil Mpela on The Tea Alert that revealed that the actor has decided to quit the show and was ready to move on.

While many were skeptical whether the news was true, MacDonald did not dispute the report of his exit when a fan praised him for slaying his role and wished him well with his future endeavours. 

Since then, fans on Twitter have been flooding the timeline with sad messages about the possibility that their favourite character, Kagiso aka Sgaqagaqa, will not be a part of season 6 of the telenovela.

MacDonald's possible departure is preceded by actor Xolani Mayekiso who took his last bow on the telenovela two weeks ago with a heartbreaking scene. 

Bongani Fassie scores own reality TV Show, 'Finding Bongani'

Are you ready for Bongani Fassie's reality TV show?
S Mag
1 day ago

‘There is no greater love’: Naomi Campbell welcomes first baby

Supermodel Naomi Campbell becomes a mother.
S Mag
20 hours ago

Former Idols SA winners Yanga Sobetwa and Paxton Fielies on their fears, life lessons & secret talents

The two former Idols SA winners let us into their fun-filled life
S Mag
1 day ago

Six trends you need to know in the world of male grooming

From the shift in grooming through the lens of male aesthetics to tackling the art of manscaping, the bros need some self-love too.
S Mag
5 days ago

Mafikizolo's Theo Kgosinkwe and wife Vourné finally reveal baby pics

Theo from Mafikizolo shares first pics of cute baby girl.
S Mag
5 days ago

Black-owned yoga studio, The Nest Space, combines wellness and sustainability in their business

It's all about wellness and sustainability at The Nest Space.
S Mag
2 days ago

Bit of a techie at heart? Here are 5 gadgets to add to your wishlist

A techie's paradise as we round up five must-have gadgets.
S Mag
14 hours ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X