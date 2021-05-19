Is Loyiso MacDonald set to make an exit on 'The Queen'?

If you’re a fan of Mzansi Magic’s hit telenovela, The Queen, we think you might need to grab your box of tissues for this one.

Word on the street is that esteemed actor Loyiso MacDonald, who has been playing the role of Kagiso Khoza for the past five years, is set to make his exit on the hit telenovela soon.

The news of MacDonald’s exit was first sparked by a report made by entertainment commentator Phil Mpela on The Tea Alert that revealed that the actor has decided to quit the show and was ready to move on.

While many were skeptical whether the news was true, MacDonald did not dispute the report of his exit when a fan praised him for slaying his role and wished him well with his future endeavours.