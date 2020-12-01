How to be stylish like Lerato Kganyago

Media personality Lerato Kganyago is no stranger to the style pages. She’s landed on best dressed lists and had many a fan asking about where she purchased an item of clothing. The presenter turned DJ has even hosted a South African version of Project Runway.

SowetanLIVE caught up with Kganyago to ask her some questions on style, fashion advice and tips to help others be a little more fashion and style savvy.

Which style advice do you use the most?

To balance proportions. You should play on the strengths of your body. I love my legs so I’ll always show them off more. I love showing skin proportionally. Secondly, comfort. With the job I have, I’m always on the go and working long hours so I always have to be comfortable. Lastly, on trends. Always wear trends in an age-appropriate way that compliment your body. The beauty about style is that it is personal, own the trend, don’t let the trend own you.

What style advice/hack do you believe is underrated but is actually gold?

Combine basic items with the latest trends and having three to four top options for each bottom. It’s the top item (not the bottom one) that makes the outfit look different and new.