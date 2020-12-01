DJ and media personality shares hot fashion tips
How to be stylish like Lerato Kganyago
Media personality Lerato Kganyago is no stranger to the style pages. She’s landed on best dressed lists and had many a fan asking about where she purchased an item of clothing. The presenter turned DJ has even hosted a South African version of Project Runway.
SowetanLIVE caught up with Kganyago to ask her some questions on style, fashion advice and tips to help others be a little more fashion and style savvy.
Which style advice do you use the most?
To balance proportions. You should play on the strengths of your body. I love my legs so I’ll always show them off more. I love showing skin proportionally. Secondly, comfort. With the job I have, I’m always on the go and working long hours so I always have to be comfortable. Lastly, on trends. Always wear trends in an age-appropriate way that compliment your body. The beauty about style is that it is personal, own the trend, don’t let the trend own you.
What style advice/hack do you believe is underrated but is actually gold?
Combine basic items with the latest trends and having three to four top options for each bottom. It’s the top item (not the bottom one) that makes the outfit look different and new.
Have you ever had a wardrobe malfunction? How did you fix it?
Too many! From live music performance wardrobe malfunctions to hosting shows or award ceremony wardrobe malfunctions! All I can say is I am grateful for my ability to think on my feet!
What’s the quickest way to be stylish?
Stick to the basics that can either be dressed up or dressed down.
Everyone should own a classic white shirt and a sexy black dress.
Pair either with accessories suited for the occasion and you have a win
What was your best frugal find?
Too many! I love shopping online. It’s my weakness.
What’s the most stylish thing about the people or the city you’re from?
It has to be the pop of colour and the diversity for me. From turning your grandmother’s shirt into stylish shirt/dresses with an old school flair to owning that Sophiatown style and making it young and trendy.
What’s your funniest laundry mishap?
Accidentally missing that red sock in the wash and having all my whites turn pink. I ended up wearing one of the tank tops as is because it turned out really cute, lol!
Lastly, what style/fashion advice can you give?
Whenever you feel the need to talk yourself into buying something, that's a red flag that you shouldn't buy it.
Kganyago and four other SA personalities are part of a YouTube series by detergent brand Skip. The series, hosted by former beauty queen Phuti Khomo, delves into how the guests, Kganyago, singer Chad Saaiman; award-winning lifestyle guru Aisha Baker and influencer Thameenah Saint, approach personal style and “how what they wear allows them to amplify their individuality”.
