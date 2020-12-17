Moseme has a magic touch
Clients assured of soothing service at Houghton Hotel spa
Little bites of luxury in the midst of a busy schedule are the most pleasurable.
You know that feeling you get drinking some delicious home-made hot chocolate after a long winter’s day or heading off to the spa for a massage in the middle of a week? It’s absolutely delicious, at least that’s what I thought when I went off to the Houghton Hotel Spa on a Monday morning. I was invited by the new owner, 36-year-old Tshegofatso Moseme...
