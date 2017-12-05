Make-up and skincare tips for the holidays

There are many women who will tell you that once the make-up bug bites you are a goner.

Make-up allows people to express their creativity and enhance their much-loved features.

Over the years make-up usage has evolved from the basics of just dabbing a bit of powder on the cheeks to full facial contour.

Contouring was wildly populised by the Kardashian sisters and suddenly it was everywhere.

It’s a favourite look but can be intimidating for some fans. That’s why one of South Africa’s well known make-up artists Masego Kunupi is taking the fear out of make up with her upcoming workshop.

Not only is she going to be teaching the business of make-up to aspiring make-up artists and audience members, she will be providing tips as well.

SowetanLIVE caught up with the business owner and she gave us some advice and few tricks to use over the festive season.

An important thing to remember when it comes to skincare is to find out what your skin type is. This will help you find which products to use to cleanse your face and allow the best benefits for your skin.

If you are struggling to find the right foundation this is what she recommends;

For oily skin:To eliminate the shine, choose a medium to full coverage foundation. When applying, your product use a sponge or brush because using your fingers can transfer the oil from your hands to your face.

For dry skin:A light coverage, hydrating foundation. When applying your product, use your fingers and press the product into the skin.