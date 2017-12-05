Make-up and skincare tips for the holidays
There are many women who will tell you that once the make-up bug bites you are a goner.
Make-up allows people to express their creativity and enhance their much-loved features.
Over the years make-up usage has evolved from the basics of just dabbing a bit of powder on the cheeks to full facial contour.
Contouring was wildly populised by the Kardashian sisters and suddenly it was everywhere.
It’s a favourite look but can be intimidating for some fans. That’s why one of South Africa’s well known make-up artists Masego Kunupi is taking the fear out of make up with her upcoming workshop.
Not only is she going to be teaching the business of make-up to aspiring make-up artists and audience members, she will be providing tips as well.
SowetanLIVE caught up with the business owner and she gave us some advice and few tricks to use over the festive season.
An important thing to remember when it comes to skincare is to find out what your skin type is. This will help you find which products to use to cleanse your face and allow the best benefits for your skin.
If you are struggling to find the right foundation this is what she recommends;
For oily skin:To eliminate the shine, choose a medium to full coverage foundation. When applying, your product use a sponge or brush because using your fingers can transfer the oil from your hands to your face.
For dry skin:A light coverage, hydrating foundation. When applying your product, use your fingers and press the product into the skin.
For normal skin:You have options, your preference wins in this case. The level of coverage is really up to you.
Here are also a few things to remember; your face must be moisturised before applying make-up. For the best results wait 2-3 minutes after moistursing to give the moisturiser some time to set into the skin before applying your foundation. Your face will thank you!
To give and keep that festive glow that you want for your Instagram snaps she has more knowledge to impart.
1. Don’t skip your skin regimen, even when on holiday.
2. Always apply sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher for UVB protection. The SPF factor rates how effective the sunscreen is in preventing sunburn caused by UVB rays.
3. Keep your face moisturised at all times.
4. Choose a primer with skin benefits.
5. Apply bronzer as a finish to give you that added glow.
6. Drink a lot of water.
7. Always remove your make-up at the end of the day.
Masego will be hosting her workshop on 09 December at Cedarwoods of Sandton (hotel). Other speakers on the day will include make-up artists Clarabanx and Precious Xaba. The event will be powered by NYX Professional Makeup. To book your tickets and to get further information contact masemnl@gmail.com