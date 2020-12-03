Soweto's iconic brand clinches KFC deal

The shop of one of Soweto’s iconic streetwear brands, Thesis Lifestyle, was the venue for fast food giant’s KFC’s big 50th anniversary reveal.

The brand invited media and influencers yesterday to launch its 50/50 campaign celebrating 50 years in the country. The brand will be offering consumers 50% off on selected items and it announced a collaboration with Thesis Lifestyle and Cape Town-based illustrator Russell Abrahams.

Abrahams designed illustrations for its nine-piece, 15-piece and 21-piece KFC buckets. The first ever clothing collaboration is called Thesis X KFC and includes a limited edition range of streetwear, including bucket hats, tote bags, T-shirts and vests.

Thesis Lifestyle has been in Mofolo, Soweto, for 13 years, though the brand itself is 15 years old. The store is quite famous in Soweto, popularly nicknamed "ikhona lomhlaba" (world’s corner, meaning the best place to be). Big music act of the '90s TKZee even shot a music video there at one point.

“We started a big movement between 2007 and 2012 which was called the Thesis social jam sessions and that event was a block party that we did around [the store’s] parking lot. We used to host artists, poets, comedians here at the store, which will always be a fond memory for us and me personally,” says Galebowe Mahlatsi, partner and creative director.

Mahlatsi says the partnership with the fast food giant is part of a "long-game strategy", and that proximity to such a long-lived brand would further and cement icon status for them.