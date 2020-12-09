Designer Ledimo scores with wine

What do wine and bespoke tailored suits have in common? The time and dedication it took to make them. That’s the thinking of designer and tailor Ole Ledimo of the House of Ole.

“What fascinates me the most about wine is the process.

"I think I appreciate the labour of love. One can cheat and do a quick job for money but the making sure that behind the scenes where no one can see you, you still put in the best for people to consume. For me that’s amazing and I can sort of relate to that.”

A self-confessed wine enthusiast, Ledimo has collaborated with Drostdy Hof for the launch of their dry red wine blend named Drostdy Hof Tribute.

Ledimo has dressed some of SA’s top celebrities, GQ best dressed man 2009, and was also judge and producer of SABC 1 Rawsilk.

Ledimo designed bespoke blazers for the influencers associated with the launch, he says the blazers were inspired by the bottle.

“The colours in the pattern and on the bottle influenced the bespoke lining and navy colour of the blazer and the shape of the bottle spoke to the fitted-cut. I was also really inspired by the character of the content creators involved in the campaign – they’re go-getters, sophisticated and like to stand out in life.”