Young entrepreneurs beat Covid setback with booming restaurant
After the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the hospitality industry across the world, two newly graduated hospitality students were sent back to SA after losing their lucrative jobs overseas.
Now Kwanele Makhaye, 24, and Vuyani Khumalo, 27, have dusted themselves off and teamed up with their friend Mlondi Khumalo, 24, to create the BBQ Boys. The restaurant in KwaNdengezi, a township outside Pinetown, is now doing booming business, with people driving up to two hours just to enjoy the food...
