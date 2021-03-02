Financial Times, AFP translators arrested in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Two translators working with journalists from the Financial Times and Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency have been detained in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray, the media organizations said on Monday.

Fitsum Berhane was arrested at his home in Mekelle on Friday night after working for a team of AFP journalists for three days, the agency said in a statement.

Alula Akalu, who was working with the Financial Times, was arrested at a restaurant in the same city on Saturday, the newspaper reported.

Both news organizations said they had government permission to report in Tigray, which until this month had been off limits to most international media since fighting erupted in November between the military and the region's former governing party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF)

"We have not been informed of any specific charges against Fitsum Berhane. His collaboration with a media outlet should not be a motive for his arrest, and we call for his immediate release," Phil Chetwynd, AFP's global news director, said in the statement.