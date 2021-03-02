Mkhize remembers his tough childhood

Chartered accountant pulls youth out of abject poverty

Living with a man who fixed cars every time he came back from work inspired Zakhele Mkhize to want to become an accountant because he hated what he saw.



In his childhood, Mkhize spent most of his life moving from one relative's house to another. In one of the relatives' houses where he was living while in high school, he observed how the owner worked extremely hard to fix cars...