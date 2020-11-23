It's not suitable for everyone and professional advice is recommended

Not only is fasting healthy, it can bring you closer to God

With over 11.6 million internet searches to date, intermittent fasting is the second-most googled dieting topic of 2020. Its growing popularity is mainly due to its appeal to weight loss, enhanced health and longevity. With numerous health benefits, it is the ultimate way to lead a balanced life.



“Intermittent fasting is when you eat for certain periods of the day and then fast for a couple of hours. There are different types of intermittent fasting. The most popular is the 16/8 fast where people would go without food for 16 hours and only eat for eight hours. For example, it would just be breakfast and lunch and no dinner,” says dietitian Nelile Nxumalo...