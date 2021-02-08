State must arrest decline of transport
The announcement last week of the closure of bus company Greyhound is the latest indication of the crisis our public transport industry is in.
The operator’s holding company announced that it would stop its Greyhound and Citiliner operations next week after almost four decades on the road. ..
