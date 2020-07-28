Trends come and go, but which ones are hot in 2020? We find out!

CBD OIL

Short for cannabidiol, CBD is one of the compounds present in the cannabis plant. While it is not psychoactive, meaning it won’t make you high, CBD has been praised for having numerous health benefits. It has become a popular alternative to anti-inflammatory drugs, and new research is suggesting that it could be an alternative treatment for chronic pain.

It is used to treat a range of ailments, from anxiety to depression, insomnia, ADHD, and even hair loss. Some research seems to suggest that cannabis oil, which contains both CBD and a little THC (the intoxicating stuff), could help to make epileptic seizures in children less severe, or even end them.

Health practitioners have cautioned against promoting CBD as a “cure all” product, so be careful with this one. More research is needed, specifically in determining effective dosage quantities.