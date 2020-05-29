Women face shortage of sanitary pads globally

Millions of women worldwide are facing shortages of sanitary products, price hikes and worsened stigma while managing periods during coronavirus pandemic, a charity warned yesterday.

About three-quarters of health professionals in 30 countries surveyed by Plan International, from Kenya to Australia, reported supply shortages, while 58% complained of rising and prohibitive prices of sanitary products.

Around half the respondents cited reduced access to clean water to help manage periods, and a quarter worried about greater stigma or discriminative cultural practices linked to menstruation for women who were trapped at home by lockdowns.

"Periods don't stop during a pandemic, but managing them safely and with dignity has become a whole lot harder," Susanne Legena, Plan International Australia CEO, said in a statement to mark Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHD) yesterday.