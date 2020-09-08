WATCH | How sisters are fighting to forge a better future for girls

The youth of South Africa are fighting for their right to education. Protests have built to a crescendo in the last two academic years, and few would bet against this becoming an annual fixture.

But financial strain is just one of many barriers preventing scholars from realising their right to learn.

Girls across the country miss school each month during menstruation, because they lack access to sanitary products. Some lose up to three months per year.

The effect that these forced gaps in studying have on the learning experiences of women is serious and under-acknowledged.

But localised projects such as the Wits Pad Drive (WPD) have emerged to bring some immediate relief. This has inspired female students to come up with their own fund-raising schemes to contribute to the cause.

WATCH: