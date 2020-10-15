Fuel price should continue downward trajectory into November

Petrol and diesel prices are likely to fall at month-end, with a small increase predicted for illuminating paraffin.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The AA forecasts that petrol is poised for a reduction of between 14 and 17 cents a litre, with diesel set to fall by about 20 cents a litre. The only upward mover is illuminating paraffin, with the current data showing the fuel up by about five cents a litre.