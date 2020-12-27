SA’s most popular car name is ...

What is the most popular car nickname in SA?

Dialdirect Insurance found the answer after conducting a study which revealed 44% of South Africans surveyed have named their cars.

People can get very attached to their belongings, and the practice of giving human characteristics to nonhuman objects is called anthropomorphism.

Dialdirect's Bianca de Beer said : “Naming your car is such a popular practice these days that there are even websites dedicated to car name generators. You answer questions about your car and your motoring likes and dislikes to help you hone in on the best name. There’s even a day of the year dedicated to the practice. October 2 is Name Your Car Day.”

When looking at the data, there’s a big difference between men and women’s naming preferences. Women are 65% more likely than men to indulge in this anthropomorphic behaviour.

“This could indicate women were more likely to form an emotional connection to their vehicles, or perhaps were looking to build trust in their cars. A study conducted in 2014 and published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology found the act of naming a car leads to an increase in trust in the vehicle,” said de Beer.