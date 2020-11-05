Mr Gwej's craft puts him on a panel to judge food contest

Sunday meals with a story to tell

Passion and love surely are the best ingredients in the world. Themba Gwejela’s love for food is evident in every picture that ends up on his social media platforms. This love is what prompted many people to clamour to taste his food and Mr Gwej’s Kitchen was born.



Gwejela hosts sit down Sunday lunches every second Sunday. The menu often features hearty, wholesome meals that come with a story. ..