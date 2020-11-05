Initiative aims to push back poverty frontiers

Madonsela sets her M-Plan in motion

“In approximately seven months, Covid-19 has unravelled what we have done over the past 20 years.”



These were the words of Busisiwe Mavuso, the CEO of Business Leadership SA, at the second annual justice summit and virtual launch of Thuli Madonsela’s Social Justice M-Plan crowd-funding project, which aims to eradicate poverty and equalise opportunities by 2030...