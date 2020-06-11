The Next Generation: Soap brows

Our beauty editor tries out the beauty technique every Gen Z-er is adding to their skillset. Soap brows are a mix between a bold, fuller brow and a fluffy brow that stays in place all day.

1. Choose your soap:

The magic of this trend lies in a simple bar of soap. You can use any soap, but the best soap to use is a transparent, glycerine soap such as Pears, found at Dis-Chem, as it dries clear on the brow hairs.

2. Have the right tools:

You will need your soap, a setting spray and a spoolie brush - the small brush at the end of most dual-ended brow pencils that resembles a mascara wand.

3. Prep your soap:

Spritz the soap bar with some setting spray to slightly wet it, but not too much so it becomes foamy. Mist your spoolie brush with the setting spray and start to rub your brush on the wet part of the soap until your brush is coated with a soapy, whitish paste.

4. Create your soap brows:

Starting from the thick edge of the brow, and using a gentle pressure against the skin, brush the soap paste through the brow hairs, making sure to grab every hair.

You will know that you have good pressure when you see the brow hairs lying flat against the skin and not falling out of place. Achieve a fluffier brow edge by brushing brows straight up, or a more groomed shape by combing up and rounding off at the top to create a cleaner edge. Continue to comb the brows through until you are happy with your brow shape and leave to set for a few seconds.

5. Fill and finish:

Use a wet wipe to clean off any soap on the skin around the brow edge before it dries. If you have naturally full brows, you can leave them as is, but if you have sparse areas, fill them in with hair-like strokes using a sharp, medium-brown brow pencil.