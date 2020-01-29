Four YouTube channels to look out for in 2020

New Year’s resolutions can be a pain if you don’t follow them through. However, with the internet on the rise it becomes a whole lot easier to be committed and informed in how healthy, wise or skilled you want to be in the new year.

Compiling data from YouTube, YouGov has researched the biggest resolutions users of the video platform have ahead of 2020. With goals that seek to save money, having improved diets and upping their skills, more South Africans are keen on changing their ways.

In case you are keen on becoming one of these change makers, here are the top YouTube accounts to look out for in 2020.

Financial Bunny

With more than 80,000 subscribers, Nicolette Mashile gives accessible no-nonsense financial advice to her viewers. Having flexed her presenting and acting skills on TV shows like Daily Thetha and Generations on SABC1, Mashile is no stranger to the limelight.

Sixpack Factory

They say summer bodies are made in winter but if you are only just committing yourself to your dream body then you might want to check out Peter Carvell’s Sixpack Factory.

With a number of workouts that seek to achieve any viewer's desired goals, Carvell’s YouTube platform is mainly built for the fitness fanatic who also needs a workout that focuses on body weight to achieve their dream body.

Yolz Channel

Beauty and fitness influencers have no doubt taken over pop culture so it's no surprise that Yolenda Jewa is bringing motivation to the table as well.

With videos aimed at viewers seeking advice on a mix of easy-to-follow lifestyle tips and tricks, Jewa has made a name for herself as a go-to voice in South Africa’s YouTube community.

Tanya Visser – The Gardner

There are no age limits to who gets to go viral on any social media platform, so it’s fitting to see that this didn’t stop Tanya Visser from starting her own channel of over 30,000 subscribers.

As the editor of a number of magazines for readers with a green thumb, Visser’s YouTube is an extension of her expertise in gardening and DIY tips and tricks.​