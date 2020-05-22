Lockdown beauty routine tips from a former beauty editor
We spoke to content creator Lerato Seuoe, who says her beauty routine has changed dramatically since lockdown started.
I’ve gone from wearing make-up almost every day pre-lockdown to not even touching my foundation. The most I’ll do is groom my brows and put on a little concealer and mascara for those runs to the grocery store.
My main priority at the moment is skincare. I’m a product junkie and have used this time to try out a number of gems I’ve been sent. I’m currently obsessed with masks and anti-ageing products. Prevention is better than cure.
How do you prep for a Zoom meeting?
Brow gels have been my saving grace; I use them to tame and shape my brows. To help to hide any fatigue from all the late nights (and early mornings) of binge-watching series, I use eye cream that I store in the fridge. I found this tip in one of the beauty articles I’ve read over the years; the cooling temperature just makes me feel more refreshed. I top that off with a concealer on my under-eye area and a daub over any dark spots. And then I finish off with a volumising and lengthening mascara and clear gloss.
Has wearing less make-up changed your relationship with your skin?
It’s changed completely! I have put my skin through a lot due to my previous position as a beauty editor, and having experienced acne quite late in life I used makeup to cover the unsightly marks left by the breakouts. I have used this time to focus on attending to my uneven skin tone, blemishes and odd breakouts. I am more consistent with targeted products such as serums and masks and I’ve also added steaming to give me more of a spa feel.
Are you experiencing #lockdownskin – breakouts, appearance of lines despite being indoors and away from pollutants …
Not at all, my skin is loving this period and all the attention it’s getting from me.
Any #lockdownbeautyroutines tips you’d like to share?
The one thing I miss the most about life pre-lockdown is my spa days. Make “me time” a priority even in the comfort of your own home. I use Sundays to soak in a bath with essential oils and bath salts with my head lathered in a deep conditioner and a sheet or clay mask depending on what my skin needs at the time. Don’t forget to pamper your feet as well, after soaking in the bath use a pumice stone to slough off dead skin and rub on a super-hydrating foot cream.
