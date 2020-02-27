Ignorance not an excuse for blackface gaffe

The use of blackface by anybody for advertising or comic relief is inappropriate and race insensitive.

Last week, Dischem made headlines for its "African beauty" themed campaign when a picture of a white mannequin with an ochre-tinted face surfaced.

The picture was taken at the pharmacy's Killarney branch, in Johannesburg. The mannequin was dressed in African print and sandals. There was a horribly shaped hut, a reed mat and several calabashes by its feet.

At the time, the branch said it was a directive from head office, but the company's marketing coordinator knew nothing about it. She added that the company did not own mannequins.

However, branch manager Tarryl Moonsamy who was interviewed on Radio 702 yesterday said the employee behind the blackface gaffe is black.

Really now? So that is supposed to solve the matter and make everybody forget and move on?