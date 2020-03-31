Use lockdown free days to try new things in life

By now the novelty of staying at home all day has probably worn off. Your days have settled into a routine and you're wondering what new things to watch next?

And there's only so much television one can take. The time has come for you to try something new, yes the lockdown is not a holiday but it has certainly left many with some time on their hands and the opportunity to expand their horizons. Here are a few things we've compiled to help you beat the lockdown blues.

Become a content creator

Have you got something to say? Do you have a particular skill that you want to share with the world but you just haven't had enough time?

Here is your chance; from vlogging to starting a podcast, it's all within your reach. You can do it all from your smartphone. With apps such as Anchor, that help you to record a podcast on your phone, you'll be content creating in no time.

Another major app is Tik Tok, the video-sharing platform took over from its predecessor Vine. Vine walked so Tik Tok and Tik Tokkers could fly. Warning it does get a bit monotonous though, especially if you're only viewing and not creating.