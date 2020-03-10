Katleho Bambisa follows his heart into cooking

It was the memory of helping his grandma cook and Jamie Oliver's antics on The Naked Chef that cemented Katleho Bambisa's love for the culinary industry. The self-proclaimed shy boy from the hood says he's trying to bring good affordable food to the people, as a caterer and private chef through his business venture Artistic Flavour.

The 28-year-old left his job as a real-time administrator at Dimension Data to go to culinary school.

"As I was working there, I saw that people were always looking for food and it was a mission to get food, especially if you worked night shift. I saw a gap there and started selling bunny chows at work.

"And also, people would come to my place and I'd cook for them and then they started suggesting that I open up a restaurant. Then it hit me: why not go to culinary school and take it from there?"

He quit his job and enrolled at Culinary Passion School of Hospitality in Midrand in 2016. Of his former jobs, one of which was as a call centre agent, he says they taught him a lot that he uses in his business to date.

"That's where I basically learnt your customer service skills, how to engage with people and how to resolve problems by coming up with solutions with regard to a specific brand.

And with the real-time administrator [job] I helped people with their leave applications etc, and that basically included your Labour Act... both of those jobs are currently helping me now with my business, that you have to consider certain things, the internal and external factors.