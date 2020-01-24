Young winemaker seeks to teach the craft to black youth

Winemaker Siwela Masoga is giving back to the community by committing to teach 20 underprivileged black youth on all there is to know about the industry.

The 29-year-old from GaMpahlele in Limpopo said she wants to create opportunities for black youth in the white-male dominated industry.

“If I didn’t have opportunities I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said.

Masoga rose to prominence when she launched Siwela Wines in 2018. She gained popularity through social media and the internet despite not having her brand in any of the big retail stores.

“I’m hoping that with this initiative it will allow for other young people to get involved. If we can draw people into this industry then we can cement a place for us in this trade,” she said.

Masoga said winemaking in South Africa has always been associated with white people and she is determined to turn that around.