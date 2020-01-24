Rugby

Nienaber named new Springboks coach

By KHANYISO TSHWAKU - 24 January 2020 - 14:16
Jacques Nienaber (Defence Coach) during the South African national rugby team announcement media conference at Keio Plaza Hotel on October 24, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.
Image: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Jacques Nienaber was on Friday unveiled as Springbok coach to replace Johan "Rassie" Erasmus.

Nienaber‚ who was the defence coach under Erasmus‚ will pretty much have the same coaching staff as Erasmus with Daan Human and Deon Davids being the significant changes.

Human comes in as the scrum consultant‚ replacing Matt Proudfoot‚ who has joined Eddie Jones in the England national team set-up as the scrum coach.

Davids‚ who previously coached the Southern Kings‚ joins the Boks as the forwards coach and Felix Jones comes in as the full time consultant to be based in Dublin.

Erasmus‚ who headed up the Springbok coaching and player group to success at last year's Rugby World Cup success‚ has moved up to the position of Director of Rugby.

The other coaching‚ administrative and logistic positions remained unchanged.

