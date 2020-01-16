What to wear, eat & drink: the top trends for 2020

DAZZLE

We can thank Zendaya and the rest of the cast of the series Euphoria for making sparkles and glitter cool again.

From the runways of Fendi to Giambattista Valli, a sprinkling of glitter, rhinestones or stick-on stars under the eyes, brings a sense of childhood fun and playful glam – even if you’re adulting.

This year will definitely be exploring this new wave of make-up expression, making beauty more fun and individualistic than ever.