Why Rita Zwane's 'busy corner' story could not be contained

From a journey that began at primary school selling sweets to a serious businesswoman who owns the biggest shisanyama in Gauteng, Rita Zwane is a true trailblazer.

Zwane is the owner of Imbizo Shisanyama in Ebony Park, formerly known as Busy Corner, and she unpacks her journey through the book titled Conquering the Poverty of the Mind - MaZwane's Story.

The book, that is available in book shops nationwide, is written by Zwane with the help of Isabella Morris.

It is a simple book written in a clear font detailing an inspiring story of how the passion for selling began in a young girl from Umlazi in Durban.

She sold sweets and graduated to selling fat cakes and later sold jerseys.

Conquering the Poverty of the Mind talks about her childhood, family, how she fell pregnant, her struggles in Johannesburg and how Imbizo Shisanyama began.

When Zwane landed in Johannesburg in 1989, living with one of her friends who was studying to be a doctor, she struggled to get a permanent job until she did a secretary's course with Kelly Greenoaks College.

Once she got a job as a secretary she started to put her dream in motion.

Fuelled by the idea of becoming a businesswoman, at some point Zwane had four jobs. She worked as a receptionist, as a waiter part-time, ran a shisanyama at night from a shipping container and leased her car to a courier company every week.