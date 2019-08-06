How to spruce up home for spring
The anticipation of the coming warmer season is in the air. And just like our wardrobe changes need a fresh, new look, so do our homes.
One of the people who can help with sprucing up the home is Kadi Matsaung, the owner of Interior Spacez.
Matsaung describes herself as an introverted extrovert.
"When I'm outside I've got a very colourful personality. But I also love keeping to myself. I'm a homely person, I'm not a person who likes to go out. I interact with people but I like my own space as well," she explains.
Matsaung left a career in media, as an implementation planner, to pursue interior decorating full-time. It was a hobby for years until last year when she braved the industry but she's still working towards her design qualification.
"What I do is I strictly focus on residential decor. It's not only decorating that I offer. I believe in a way I kind of change people's lives, because when you walk into a room, the way you feel about a space. it's more of a feeling that you give to people. It's more than decorating," she says.
The bubbly yet soft-spoken entrepreneur stressed that people should not be very trend-focused but focus on staying true to who they are.
"Do what represents you. If you walk into a house or a room somebody should be able to tell that this is [your] space," she explained.
When the 33-year-old was asked what we should be looking out for in terms of decorating trends, she said: "What I've seen coming back this year is a material called rattan. It's a material that has been with us for many, many years but this year it has made a comeback. You see it on pendant lights, wall art and decor. And the floral pattern has also come back this year. You see it through wall paper and cushions."
Another hot trend is living walls - this means that your plants are used as decor. For instance, you'll have a shelf of pot plants or succulents. Another example of a living wall is to have hanging pot plants or small plants on a lattice type screen.
Matsaung's tips for low budget fixer-uppers are:
Buy cushions to bring life to a room. Make them colourful and add a matching throw.
Candles are also a nice touch - scented to add to the atmosphere.
A side table - a copper one - would be the trendy choice to make.
The interior decorator cautions against having too many pictures on your wall as it can leave visitors non-plussed as to where to look.
Pictures should be at eye level for a person who is of average height.
"One thing as well that is terrible that people like to do. the curtains on the window sill level. A complete no. The curtain has to be two to three centimetres from the ground. Those are the common mistakes that people make. It changes a room completely." she added.
If you're going to paint your walls this upcoming spring season, she says pay attention to lighting.
"If it's a smaller space and you want to make the room bigger you have to choose the right colours, such as whites and your light colours that will make the room bigger... A person can be as creative as they want when painting their walls.'
Matsaung has been named the 2019 Decorex Joburg's Emerging Designer, and she'll be showcasing at the decor event this week.
"I had just left media and I said God please lead the way. And as soon as I stepped out that e-mail came through and this is a really, really great opportunity and I'm looking forward to the doors it's going to open." she concluded.
dlomol@tisoblackstar.co.za