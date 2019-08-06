How to spruce up home for spring

The anticipation of the coming warmer season is in the air. And just like our wardrobe changes need a fresh, new look, so do our homes.

One of the people who can help with sprucing up the home is Kadi Matsaung, the owner of Interior Spacez.

Matsaung describes herself as an introverted extrovert.

"When I'm outside I've got a very colourful personality. But I also love keeping to myself. I'm a homely person, I'm not a person who likes to go out. I interact with people but I like my own space as well," she explains.