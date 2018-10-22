Celebrity Cookoff winners walk away with R50 000 cash prize

How creative can you get in the kitchen, using mielie-meal as your main ingredient?

For most South Africans mielie-meal has been part of the staple diet, a starch best paired with some gravy and meat. However maize meal brand White Star is encouraging customers to explore and stretch their culinary skills when it comes to this product.

The company hosted its 7th annual White Star Celebrity Cookoff competition on the 13th of October at The Ridge Casino, Emalahleni.

Every year, a number of celebrities are invited to take part in a cook-off competition between 5 teams. This time the grand prize of R50 000 was up for grabs.

How it works

The selected celebrity competitors are divided into teams and allocated to a cooking station where they are provided with a mystery basket containing the ingredients to be used to prepare a 2 course meal (starter and a main course).

The main rule is that White Star Quick has to be included in every dish.

Armed with this knowledge teams brainstormed and came up with various dishes such as ‘pap balls’ (pap meatballs), phutucous (cous-cous) to maize-meal coated prawns.

In the end, it was team ‘Pap Capture’ (Andile Gaelesiwe, Manaka Ranaka, Musa Mthombeni and Miranda Ntshangase) who impressed the judges and walked away with the cash prize.

Other competing teams were:

Team Amadada: Thami Shobede, presenter Merica Monamodi, Kini Shandu and Tyson

Team Victory: Abdul Khoza, Sandile Ntshingila, Charnte and Kat

Team Tabarapap: Buhle, Snow, Wanda Baloyi and Thuli Thabethe.

Team The Queen’s Gift: Nolly Meje, Gift Mokhampanyane, Busisiwe Mmotlo and Thandy Matlaila