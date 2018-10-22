Case of Soweto businessman accused of killing wife postponed.

A Soweto businessman accused of murdering his wife will have to wait until Wednesday to hear if he will be granted bail, after his matter was postponed.

Sibusiso Abednego Nyembe, 51, appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate’s court on Monday and faces charges of murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

He allegedly shot and killed his wife, Bangisile Nyembe, in their Mofolo home before fleeing the scene. He handed himself over to police later in the same day.

Prosecutor Given Mbhedzi requested for the matter to be postponed until Wednesday as Nyembe’s lawyer was not present.

Nymembe alleged that while preparing for work on the day of the murder, he and his wife had a heated argument.

“On the day of the incident, we had a heated argument and I decided that it was best for the deceased to move out and live in our co-signed property. She refused and we had an argument. While removing her clothes I came across an object that looked like a firearm,” Nyembe said in his affidavit.

“I asked her about it but she jumped up from the bed and we wrestled for the firearm until it went off and accidentally shot her.”

He argued that he acted out of self-defence.