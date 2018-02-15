Entrepreneur saw gap in the market and took it

Sarinah Matema-Morgans started her own skincare products company in 2008.

With its factory based in Joburg's Northcliff suburb, the Serenitii Luxury Body Care range - formulated specifically for the harsh African climate - is now well established. The range consists of soaps, lotions and spa products.

With the assistance of Proudly South African, the skincare range is making it onto the shelves of SA's big retail stores.

However, the road to Matema-Morgans's success was littered with obstacles.

"Besides the experience I gained working for international beauty and cosmetic companies, holding various positions from shop floor manager to store manager, counter manager and consultant, the impetus came when my friends complained about the non-availability of products specifically formulated for the African skin and the harsh conditions of the African sky," she explains.

"It was an eye-opener for me . how a skin exposed to the African sun was not catered for by the international brands.