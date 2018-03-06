Domestic worker causes a Twitter storm with fictional debut novel

A Johannesburg domestic worker has written a book inspired by her life.

Siphetheni Ncube, of Hillbrow, has gone viral after her employer posted a picture of her fiction book, Ngoneni, on Twitter.

Ncube, who is originally from Zimbabwe and has three daughters, said she always had a talent for writing.

Her book is loosely based on her experience in Zimbabwe as well as those of other women from the country.

"Many women in Zimbabwe are suffering," she said.

"I wrote this book in Ndebele so that they could be inspired by my story and the story of other women.

"This is why Ngoneni borrows from my experiences and of other women I know."

Ncube became an orphan in Grade 8 and had to drop out of school in order to survive.

"I wanted to become a doctor but I had to leave school."