Watch and learn: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s epic clapblack to ridiculous question

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was in France for a government hosted event.

The event titled "La Nuit Des Idees" (A Night of Ideas) which took place on the 25th of January, aims ‘to celebrate the stream of ideas between countries, cultures, topics and generations.’

Adiche was being interviewed by French journalist Caroline Broue. It appears things were going smoothly until Broue decided to ask Adichie if her books were read in Nigeria.

Adichies responded to this by stating that her books were read and studied across the continent.

Broue then asked if there were book stores in Nigeria and proceeded to justify her question by asking the author to tell the audience something different about Nigeria as the French only ever hear about violence and Boko Haram of that country.

The audience was shocked and Adichie responded in the best way ever.

“I think it reflects very poorly on French people that you have to ask me that question,” she said.

Adichie later wrote on her Facebook page and stated that she understood the journalist was trying to be ironic. She also thought the question of bookshops was 'retrograde'.

"To be asked to 'tell French people that you have bookshops in Nigeria because they don't know' is to cater to a willfully retrograde idea - that Africa is so apart, so pathologically 'different,' that a non-African cannot make reasonable assumptions about life there," her statement read.

