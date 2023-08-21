Mutloatse finally gives Matilda avoice in The Suit
‘For too long, focus was on Philemon’s side of the story’
Accomplished writer and publisher Mothobi Mutloatse has re-worked the theatre adaptation of Can Temba’s popular short story, The Suit.
Mutloatse who adapted the story into a theatre piece more than 20 years ago, is presenting what he calls a 360-degree analysis of Matilda’s story called The Suit Concert-ised. The play, which is brought in partnership with Sowetan, is heading to Mandela stage in Joburg Theatre, Braamfontein, from September 15 to 24. ..
