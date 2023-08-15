From Alex to SA's foremost hairstylist, make-up queen

What began as a hobby 33 years ago has taken Queen Motlatle from Alexandra to working with Hollywood stars.
Motlatle, 48, a stylist who started her career with the intent to make extra money at the age of 15, recently worked on two international movies in Cape Town – styling acclaimed actors for their roles.
She is the brains behind the stunning hairstyles and make-up in Shaka iLembe. She was introduced to the international stage through Lion King, where she made a lot of contacts.
After nearly 30 years in the game, she says the highlight of her career was doing make-up and hair styles for both closing and opening ceremonies of the 2010 Fifa Soccer World Cup.
“I am grateful for these opportunities. I have worked with various people who in turn inspire me. I recently worked at the Netball World Cup with an all-female crew and analysists who came from various countries. I spent 14 days with them and it was an amazing experience,” she said.
“When it comes to the work, I do live everywhere, where there is money. With Shaka ILembe project I was brought in very late and it was a lot of work. We worked tirelessly with my team and fortunately there was nothing that needed to be exported. But I shot myself on the foot because I underestimated the magnitude of the work. As a result, I did not bring a huge team ... but 30 years of experience came in handy.”
Though she is no longer with the Lion King, she still does work for Disney International company. After finishing shooting the first season of Shaka iLembe, Motlatle had two international movies to do in Cape Town.
When Sowetan spoke to her, Motlatle was working on another international project in which her son is the creative director. Her company, House of Queen, which she founded in 2006, is responsible for make-up and hairstyling in film, TV commercials and TV productions. She employs 40 people.
In 90% of the commercials done in Johannesburg, we are behind the make-up and styling. We have telenovelas and drama series on TV that my people work on. One of our productions is House of Zwide on e.tv. We have done District 9, Seriously Single, Fistful of Vengeance and Snowfall. I am proud that I have created sustainability in an industry that does not believe in it.
As much as I have worked internationally, I pride myself on imparting skills to other people and being able to empower them. I taught them everything I know.”
Motlatle said when she realised that she was unable to go to university to study due to lack of funds as a teenager, hairstyle and make-up became her way of making money.
She worked at various places while navigating her career before she landed at MultiChoice where she was working as a Call Centre agent. Her initial plan was to work for the company as a call centre agent and work in their make-up and styling room.
