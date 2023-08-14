Lwah’s hard work pays off as she grabs top awards
Musician encourages parents to support their children’s dreams
Afro-pop sensation Lwah Ndlunkulu, who scooped two awards at the 2nd annual Basadi in Music Awards on Saturday night, does not regret dropping out of school in 2020 to follow her heart.
Born Lwandile Mtshali in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal, Lwah Ndlunkulu walked away with Artist of The Year and Song of The Year at an event that took place at Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.