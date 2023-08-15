Khan said the university believes the concerns raised by the protesters two weeks ago have been addressed and resolved to the best of the university’s ability. He said the move was taken by the members of the executive management committee and senate executive committee, which included the SRC.
“The university extends its sincere gratitude to all staff and students for their unwavering patience and understanding during the period when the NSFAS was addressing the payment challenges faced by some of our students.
“The university also commends the staff and students for their commitment to the interim online learning temporarily implemented last week,” said Khan.
Unizulu students told to leave campus
The University of Zululand (Unizulu), meanwhile, moved teaching and learning online after violence broke out last week over unpaid student allowances.
The university said the move came after it was overrun with violent protests and destruction by students over the new NSFAS system.
The university said it had engaged with the financial body on the matter and was aware students had not received their funds to date.
“Nevertheless, the university cannot be held to ransom through looting and wanton destruction of critical infrastructure. The safety and security of staff and students are paramount. Management is left with no other recourse but to close the KwaDlangezwa campus forthwith,” said the university.
On Friday, the university advised all students to vacate their residences and not return to campus until further notice. It said students found on campus will be prosecuted for trespassing.
“Management has continuously been engaging with NSFAS and eZaga to expedite the payment of outstanding funds.”
The university said the academic programme was continuing online until further notice.
TimesLIVE
DUT reopens while Unizulu moves teaching online after violent protests
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has reopened on-campus learning after it was closed last week due to violent protests.
Two weeks ago angry students took to the streets to protest over allowance issues, stating that even though they had received their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) monthly allowances, they were not able to use the funds due to the new Mastercard system.
Students led by the students command blocked the entrance to DUT's Steve Biko Campus and blockaded the road with burning tyres and rubble.
The university implemented online learning for all programmes on August 7 after taking the safety of students and staff into account.
On-campus lectures were started on Tuesday.
DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said significant progress was made in resolving the issues that led to the recent protests after collaborative efforts and extensive engagement with the registry, DUT student services, DUT student representative council (SRC) and NSFAS.
Criminals target students in Pietermaritzburg for quick cash
Khan said the university believes the concerns raised by the protesters two weeks ago have been addressed and resolved to the best of the university’s ability. He said the move was taken by the members of the executive management committee and senate executive committee, which included the SRC.
“The university extends its sincere gratitude to all staff and students for their unwavering patience and understanding during the period when the NSFAS was addressing the payment challenges faced by some of our students.
“The university also commends the staff and students for their commitment to the interim online learning temporarily implemented last week,” said Khan.
Unizulu students told to leave campus
The University of Zululand (Unizulu), meanwhile, moved teaching and learning online after violence broke out last week over unpaid student allowances.
The university said the move came after it was overrun with violent protests and destruction by students over the new NSFAS system.
The university said it had engaged with the financial body on the matter and was aware students had not received their funds to date.
“Nevertheless, the university cannot be held to ransom through looting and wanton destruction of critical infrastructure. The safety and security of staff and students are paramount. Management is left with no other recourse but to close the KwaDlangezwa campus forthwith,” said the university.
On Friday, the university advised all students to vacate their residences and not return to campus until further notice. It said students found on campus will be prosecuted for trespassing.
“Management has continuously been engaging with NSFAS and eZaga to expedite the payment of outstanding funds.”
The university said the academic programme was continuing online until further notice.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos