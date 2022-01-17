Sivenathi Mabuya's acting dream turns into reality

Sivenathi Mabuya dreamt of being a TV superstar from a very young age and the late Shona Ferguson turned that dream into reality by giving Mabuya her big acting break.

Mabuya remembers how Ferguson changed her life forever and fuelled her acting dreams after casting her in iGazi.

Television viewers in recent years have fallen in love with Mabuya for her career-defining role of Xolile Langa in Scandal!

After completing matric in 2013, at the age of 19, Mabuya left her hometown of East London in pursuit of a career in showbiz in the City of Gold.

It didn't help matters that Mabuya's parents expected her to further her studies and become an engineer or lawyer.

“When I told them this is what I wanted to do, they made it quite clear that I was on my own. I then moved to Johannesburg and started to go for auditions. I started looking for an agency… I had to do all of that with money from my own pocket,” she recalls.

Mabuya then secured a job as an assistant at a media monitoring company. While working at the company one fateful Friday, the budding actor spotted a MAQamovie competition for amateur actors, sponsored by a washing powder brand, and with keen interest, she entered the competition and ended up winning.