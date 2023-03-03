At 17, Rockzie is destined to reach for the stars

As teenagers, many of us had no idea how our lives would turn out or what we wanted to become.
But Rokunda Mutheiwana, who is popularly known by her stage name Rockzie, has already achieved big milestones in her chosen field of music at the tender age of 17.
By 13, the Venda-born rising star had already performed at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) alongside her group members – Vhavenda Cultural Group – which also won an award at the Tshivenda Music Awards. Now Rockzie has released a number of songs that are a hit with fans and has also shared a stage with Makhadzi.
“It has been a great experience to share the stage with an industry giant (Makhadzi). It showed me that I have also grown to some extent. But above all, I appreciate the lessons that I drew from the encounter,” she tells Sowetan about performing with the award-winning artist.
In 2022 she released her 3-track EP titled Hayani, which means ‘home’. One of the songs, Inkanyezi, garnered popularity on social media and saw Botswana-based comedian Williams create a TikTok challenge from the song. As a result, Rockzie has now been booked to perform at a music concert in Botswana in April.
“Inkanyezi is a song that has a very powerful message. It speaks to people who have left home seeking better opportunities in the city but instead face challenges that end up making them stay at home where their good memories are,” she explains.
Her music is inspired by her love of singing and dancing as well as wanting to make the crowd dance, she says before revealing how she got introduced to the music industry.
“I used to be a backing vocalist with my mother Thandi Mutheiwana, who is a backing vocalist for many gospel artists. She then introduced me to her colleagues in the industry and that’s when everything started for me,” she reveals.
“It has not been plain sailing but my managers have introduced me gradually and not rushed me. I am slowly gaining momentum,” she says about her journey in the industry.
Having recently passed her matric with outstanding results, Rockzie, who is now a college student, says she is able to juggle school and being in the industry because of the support around her.
“The people that I work with always encourage me to focus on my education first while I slowly build my brand in the music industry and that’s what keeps me going,” she shares.
Though she has performed in a number of provinces, Rockzie says the biggest challenge she faces is getting her name out there and creating music that resonates with people. An artist she looks up to is former Cultural Spears singer Charma Gal.
“I have recorded a song titled Makoti with her and I can't wait for people to hear it. Another person I wish to collaborate with is Master KG. I really love his music,” she adds.
In the next five years, Rockzie hopes to become a household name. “I would like to grow my career and grow my brand to an extent that I will not need to introduce myself,” she says.
At 17, Rockzie is destined to reach for the stars
College student juggles studies and music career
Image: Thandiswa Kunene
